Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel

The 28-year-old Abdul Bari, a news producer for the privately-owned television station, used to live at a hostel in the Wireless Gate area in Mohakhali near his workplace.

His body was found near the Police Plaza shopping mall with stab wounds to the neck and stomach on Hatirjheel Link Road around 7am on Wednesday.

Police think his murder was planned out.

“We presume he was first stabbed with the knife [in the stomach]. He then jumped into the water, his clothes were wet. When he got out of the water again, [the assailants] pinned him down and slit his throat to confirm his death,” DBC quoted Nazmul Hasan, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, as saying.

Police are yet to receive information on Bari having any enemies, so the detectives are trying to figure out whom he had gone to meet in Hatirjheel.

The DBC report mentioned his brother Abdul Alim’s claim that he indeed did not have any enemies.

Mashiur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of police’s Detective Branch, said: “Initial information suggests he was not supposed to be there. But it does not appear that he was murdered somewhere else and then dumped there.”

Bari was spending his day off on Tuesday, and according to CCTV video footage, he got out of home around 9pm on Monday. However, it is not clear whether he was alone. His mobile phone, wallet, shoes and a knife were found beside his body. So it is doubtful that it was a case of mugging.

“He rarely used his mobile phone and spoke very little over it. We also discovered that he went days without speaking with anyone over the phone,” Mashiur said.

His colleagues said Bari joined the company six months ago and was a very quiet individual.

Bari’s hometown was in Sirajganj’s Chandidasgati and he was supposed to go there to discuss a marriage proposal on Thursday, his colleagues said.

His funeral prayer was held in front of the DBC headquarters on Wednesday evening and his family then took the body away.

His brother Alim started a case with Gulshan police accusing an anonymous person or persons of carrying out his brother’s “planned” murder.

Mashiur said the detectives are trying to gather more CCTV footage and “considering all possibilities” while hunting for those responsible for the murder.

Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said they were also investigating the incident with the “utmost priority”.