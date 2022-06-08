Police file case of mismanagement, negligence against 8 BM Depot officials after inferno
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 03:42 PM BdST
Police have filed a case against eight suspects over the inferno at the BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.
The case was filed at Sitakunda Police Station under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code SI Ashraf Siddique on Tuesday night, said Chattogram District Additional Superintendent of Police Ashraful Islam.
The case has been filed against eight suspects because of the mismanagement and negligence of the depot authority, he said.
Though they were identified as involved in the operation of the depot, the police official said he would not give additional details on the suspects until they were arrested.
Asked whether any of the owners were accused in the case, Ashraf said the matter was being investigated and if specific regulation violations were found then the owners would be added to the suspect list.
The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Saturday night. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, had been trying to put out the fire and conduct rescue operations for the past three days.
On Sunday, the district administration counted 41 deaths from the blaze, including nine firefighters. The remains of two other people were recovered from the depot debris on Tuesday, the fire service said. Another victim of the fire succumbed to his injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital early on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 44.
Most of the victims are fire service personnel, depot workers, container vehicle drivers, assistants and loaders. Over 100 people have been admitted to hospitals in Chattogram and Dhaka with injuries. Some of them are in critical condition.
The fire was completely extinguished on Wednesday morning, some 86 hours after it first started, according to Lt Col Md Ariful Islam of the 18th Bir Unit of the Infantry Division.
- BM Depot fire put out after 86 hours
- News producer found dead in Hatirjheel
- BM Depot fire toll hits 44
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns
- Not sure BM Depot fire was accident: home minister
- Strike halts freight at Benapole land port
- Two more bodies recovered from Sitakunda fire
- Fires still burn at BM Depot
- After 86 hours, firefighters extinguish blaze at Sitakunda’s BM Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 44
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- BM Depot fire may not have been an accident, home minister says
- Ongoing customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Japan hopes for fair elections in Bangladesh