Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 44

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jun 2022 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:41 AM BdST

The death toll in the fire at a container depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda has risen to 44 after a victim succumbed to his burns while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim passed away in the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 3:45 am on Wednesday, said ASI Alauddin Talukder.

The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Masud Rana. He used to load and unload containers at the depot.

Masud is the first person to have died while undergoing treatment after the incident, said ASI Alauddin.

A fire broke out at the BM Container Depot in the Kadmarsul area around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The bodies of 43 people, including nine firefighters, were recovered from the depot. More than two hundred people were injured in the incident.

Most of the casualties were fire service personnel, depot workers, and drivers.

