Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 44

The victim passed away in the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 3:45 am on Wednesday, said ASI Alauddin Talukder.

The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Masud Rana. He used to load and unload containers at the depot.

Masud is the first person to have died while undergoing treatment after the incident, said ASI Alauddin.

A fire broke out at the BM Container Depot in the Kadmarsul area around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The bodies of 43 people, including nine firefighters, were recovered from the depot. More than two hundred people were injured in the incident.

Most of the casualties were fire service personnel, depot workers, and drivers.