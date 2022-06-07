Fire-ravaged Sitakunda depot had no clearance to store chemicals, says DoE
Mintu Chowdhury, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 01:52 AM BdST
Authorities of the Dutch-Bangla joint venture BM Container Depot in Sitakunda are not cleared to store chemicals by the Department of Environment.
Following the deadly fire and multiple explosions at the depot which killed at least 41 people, the Department of Explosives earlier said the storage facility was not authorised to keep chemicals.
Officials from the Department of Environment surveyed the depot on Monday and collected samples chemicals and other materials.
“The organisation only had clearance to keep containers. They mentioned emptying and filling up the containers with some materials including food, poultry feed and garment items, but not chemicals,” said Mofidul Alam, director at the environment department in Chattogram.
“We collected different samples from the depot on Monday to assess toxicity. The investigation will reveal what caused so many explosions there.”
On Sunday, Tofazzal Hossain, an inspector at the explosives department, said he was not aware of any authorisation for storage of chemical agents. He believed the accident occurred due to the rules on preserving or storing chemicals not being followed.
The shipping ministry authorised the Chattogram Port Authority to establish new depots and then the customs authorities provide the licence.
BM Container Depot’s Manager Nazmul Akhter Khan has claimed that the depot has all the authorisations to store chemicals in the facility, and hydrogen peroxide was stored in at least 26 containers.
A team of experts from the army identified four containers storing chemicals at the depot.
As many as six committees have been formed to investigate the inferno.
“We will also test how harmful the chemicals in the depot are for humans. We will determine the way forward after getting the report,” said Mofidul.
Officials of the environment department spoke about taking other measures once the blaze is completely doused. The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research officials also collected samples on Monday.
The intensity of the inferno has lessened on the third day since the incident, but it's still raging. Units of the fire service along with members of the army and navy are working with hoses there.
- Ctg port auctions hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address nation before census
- Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over remarks on Bangabandhu
- Outpouring of love for departed firemen Mithu, Nipon
- Those responsible for Sitakunda fire will face justice: home minister
- Many fire victims at CMCH 'can be released'
- 6 to die for Narayanganj rape, twin killings
- A day after Sitakunda fire, Chattogram port auctions off 30,450 litres of hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address the nation on Jun 14 ahead of census
- 'Sitting above a bomb': Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over disparaging comments on Bangabandhu and Hasina
- Fire in Sitakunda: Outpouring of love, respect for firemen Mithu, Nipon who lost their lives
- Army identifies four chemical containers at BM Depot after inferno
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Fumes, strong stench: a 24-acre depot of death
- Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire rises to 41
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?