Brave firefighters among injured with serious burns fight for their lives

“He spoke normally, let her know that he is safe at the moment and been rescued by his colleagues,” said Azam’s brother-in-law Mizanur Rahman, himself a firefighter. He was working alongside Azam on Friday evening and Saturday to contain the fire at the site of BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

At least nine firefighters laid down their lives in frantic efforts to put out the devastating fire which has claimed 41 lives in total and injured over 200 people.

Azam is one of the 16 people with serious burn injuries who had ended up at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

The 22-year-old from Jashore’s Manirampur, who had joined Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence five years ago, is now battling for his life at the intensive care unit of the state-of-the-art hospital with 80 percent of his body burned.

Azam is not alone there.

A fellow comrade, another 22-year-old Robin Mia, is under heavy sedatives in the same ICU with 60 percent burns.

Azam and Robin, originally from Manikganj’s Saturia, were stationed in Kumira and Sitakunda Fire Stations, respectively.

“Both of them are among the four people who are being treated at the ICU with similar conditions at the moment,” said Ayub Hossain, a resident surgeon at the hospital.

A physician at the hospital, Dr Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com that seven of the burn victims are in critical condition at the moment, while five are on the way to recovery.

The container depot in Sitakunda caught fire on Friday evening which could not be doused until Sunday afternoon.

[Aminul Islam Babu, our Dhaka Medical College Hospital correspondent, contributed to this report]