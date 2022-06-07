BM Depot fire may not have been an accident, home minister says

“Something must have happened,” he said. “Otherwise, we would not have lost so many lives. That is what I believe,” the minister told the media on Tuesday after attending funeral prayers for fireman Md Shakil Tarafdar, who lost his life in the inferno.

Two high-level probe committees have been formed to investigate the causes of the fire.

"The investigation will help us to determine if the incident occurred due to negligence or is an act of intentional sabotage," Khan added.

The firefighters rushed to the scene after the blaze started at the depot on Saturday night. But a huge explosion rocked the site, engulfing many of the rescuers in flames.

Some containers at the depot are still burning two days after the incident. In addition to firefighters, army and navy personnel also launched efforts to put out the fire.

At least two dozen chemical containers were at the depot when the blaze started. The fire service believes the chemicals were the main cause of the fire’s intensity.

On Monday, the district administration revised down the initial death toll from 49 to 41, saying some bodies had been counted twice. The fire service says it has recovered the remains of two more people from the depot on Tuesday.

Nine of the victims have been identified as firefighters.