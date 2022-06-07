BM Depot fire may not have been an accident, home minister says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 05:55 PM BdST
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan does not believe the fire at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda was ‘just’ an accident.
“Something must have happened,” he said. “Otherwise, we would not have lost so many lives. That is what I believe,” the minister told the media on Tuesday after attending funeral prayers for fireman Md Shakil Tarafdar, who lost his life in the inferno.
Two high-level probe committees have been formed to investigate the causes of the fire.
"The investigation will help us to determine if the incident occurred due to negligence or is an act of intentional sabotage," Khan added.
The firefighters rushed to the scene after the blaze started at the depot on Saturday night. But a huge explosion rocked the site, engulfing many of the rescuers in flames.
Some containers at the depot are still burning two days after the incident. In addition to firefighters, army and navy personnel also launched efforts to put out the fire.
At least two dozen chemical containers were at the depot when the blaze started. The fire service believes the chemicals were the main cause of the fire’s intensity.
On Monday, the district administration revised down the initial death toll from 49 to 41, saying some bodies had been counted twice. The fire service says it has recovered the remains of two more people from the depot on Tuesday.
Nine of the victims have been identified as firefighters.
- Two more bodies recovered from Sitakunda fire
- Fires still burn at BM Depot
- Firefighters among burn victims battle for survival
- BM depot lacked clearance: DoE
- Ctg port auctions hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address nation before census
- Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over remarks on Bangabandhu
- BM Depot fire may not have been an accident, home minister says
- Ongoing customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
- Remains of two fire victims recovered from BM Depot debris
- BNP blockade halts traffic in Khagrachhari
- BM Depot still burns, 62 hours after the start of a deadly blaze
- Brave firefighters among injured with serious burns fight for their lives
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Bangladesh to import rice privately amid rising prices, says food minister
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- At least $8.3m apparels were waiting for export at fire-ravaged Bangladesh depot
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage