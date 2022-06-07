A day after Sitakunda fire, Chattogram port auctions off 30,450 litres of hydrogen peroxide
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 12:54 AM BdST
The customs authorities in Chattogram have auctioned off 30, 450 litres of hydrogen peroxide sitting idly at the port for four years, only a day after the same chemical agent fed into a fire that burned a private container depot to the ground, claimed 41 lives and
injured scores of people.
Customs officials on Monday called a rather hasty auction for the said chemical agent, which was stored within 609 plastic barrels inside two containers at the port’s yard.
A Gazipur-based company, Keya Knit Composite Ltd, won the bid at Tk 5,20,000. The bidding started at Tk 2.38 million, according to Omar Farooq, the secretary to the Chittagong Port Authorities.
The company will be allowed to take those chemical agents, which have been kept near the port’s gate 4, from the port authority by paying advance income tax and VAT.
Both the containers were kept separately from other materials for safety, Omar Farooq said.
Ali Reza Haider, a deputy commissioner of Chittagong Customs’ auction branch, said upon receiving the letter from the port authorities, the customs office acted quickly.
A huge fire broke out at the BM Container Depot in the district’s Sitakunda on Friday evening, which killed 41 people and injured more than 200 people.
The fire was believed to have spread rapidly due to hydrogen peroxide, stored in multiple containers at the depot.
- BM depot lacked clearance: DoE
- Ctg port auctions hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address nation before census
- Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over remarks on Bangabandhu
- Outpouring of love for departed firemen Mithu, Nipon
- Those responsible for Sitakunda fire will face justice: home minister
- Many fire victims at CMCH 'can be released'
- Fire-ravaged Sitakunda depot had no clearance to store chemicals, says DoE
- A day after Sitakunda fire, Chattogram port auctions off 30,450 litres of hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address the nation on Jun 14 ahead of census
- 'Sitting above a bomb': Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over disparaging comments on Bangabandhu and Hasina
- Fire in Sitakunda: Outpouring of love, respect for firemen Mithu, Nipon who lost their lives
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Fumes, strong stench: a 24-acre depot of death
- Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire rises to 41
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?