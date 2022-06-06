Home > Bangladesh

Police collect DNA samples to identify victims of Ctg depot fire

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jun 2022 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:44 AM BdST

A team of experts has began collecting DNA samples to identify the bodies of those who died in the fire at a container depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the police started collecting samples from the relatives of the dead at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

ASI Alauddin Talukder of the district police said the relatives of 11 victims had come to provide samples. Members of the CID forensic team are collecting the samples, he said.

At least 49 people, including nine fire service workers, were killed after a fire ripped through the container depot on Saturday night.

So far, 23 victims have been identified.

