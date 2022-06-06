Police collect DNA samples to identify victims of Ctg depot fire

The Criminal Investigation Department of the police started collecting samples from the relatives of the dead at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.

ASI Alauddin Talukder of the district police said the relatives of 11 victims had come to provide samples. Members of the CID forensic team are collecting the samples, he said.

At least 49 people, including nine fire service workers, were killed after a fire ripped through the container depot on Saturday night.

So far, 23 victims have been identified.