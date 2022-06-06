Many fire victims at CMCH can be released, says doctor

However, three of the victims need to be sent to Dhaka for better treatment, he said at a media briefing after a visit to the unit on Monday.

"Many of the patients who suffered minor burns can be released from the hospital. Some of them have eye problems, ophthalmologists will follow up with them."

"Many are having difficulty with their sight, but the patients mainly suffered damage to their trachea — the airway leading to the lungs — due to the smoke. That's why the burn victims need to be kept in isolation," Sen added.

He said doctors have identified three burn victims who need to be moved to Dhaka to put them in the ICU. They will be sent to the capital after getting consent from their families.

"I am coordinating the crisis following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since the incident happened. I came here to oversee the treatment for the burn victims," Sen said.

He said the medical infrastructure in Chattogram is still inadequate, which forces doctors to send patients to Dhaka. But there is no shortage of services at CMCH's burn unit, he added.

One of the three victims who need the transfer to Dhaka suffered burns on 25 percent of their body, while the two others suffered burns on 20 and 15 percent of their. All three damaged their trachea during the fire.

The rest of the patients suffered burns on 3 to 15 percent of their bodies.

A total of 43 victims are undergoing treatment at CMCH's burn unit, said Dr Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, the head of the unit.

As many as 102 people were hospitalised after being injured in the incident.