Fire in Sitakunda: Outpouring of love, respect for firemen Mithu, Nipon who lost their lives

The cries of their loved ones filled the air after their bodies reached their homes in Rangamati in a freezer ambulance on Monday.

Before taking the bodies home, the carrier vehicles stopped by the city’s Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, where the Rangamati District Administration and their co-workers mourned them.

Following religious rites, Mithu’s funeral was held at the Barhmantila crematorium, while Nipon was taken to the Asambasti cremation ground.

Mithu, 50, a native of Rangamati’s West Tribal area, worked at Kumira Fire Service Station. He had rejoined work on Saturday after a 12-day vacation. The station was the first to send out units to the inferno.

Mithu was the sole earner of the family, which also consisted of his wife and a daughter.

Mithu’s younger brother Titu Dewan said his wife had fainted several times since hearing of his death.

“My brother’s daughter goes to college. We are worried about supporting his wife and daughter now.”

Titu called upon the government to take special care of the family.

Nipon, who is from Mantripara in the city’s College Gate area, worked at Sitakunda Fire Service Station and his team was the second to arrive at the scene on the night of the deadly blaze.

He is survived by his wife, Sumona Chakma, and two daughters - one studying in college and the other in the sixth grade.

Sumona said she was a bit sick on Saturday and spoke to her husband at 9 pm for the last time. She received the news of Nipon’s death on Sunday.

“[Nipon’s maternal aunt] called me up in the morning and said there’d been a fire at Sitakunda and many people had died. I called him but his phone was switched off. My brother-in-law travelled to Chattogram and identified his body in the evening.”

Md Rafiqul Islam, assistant director of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence, said Nipon and Mithu’s families were each given Tk 20,000 from the government and Tk 10,000 on behalf of the deputy commissioner.

“We take up this job while knowing the risks. But this is a truly tragic incident,” he said, lamenting the lives lost due to their lack of information about the presence of chemicals in the depot.

On Monday, the district administration and the health authorities in Chattogram revised the death toll in the inferno, lowering it to 41.

“Some bodies were taken to the morgue of Chattogram General Hospital and were counted there once. The same bodies were counted again at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. This error pushed the death toll to 49," said Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Mominur Rahman.