Pioneer Heel, where Bangladesh’s tea cultivation began 182 years ago
Mitoon Chowdhury, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 01:45 AM BdST
It was the year 1840 when Bangladesh’s first tea cultivation started experimentally in the Pioneer Heel, Lalkhan Bazar and Tiger Pass areas.
The Pioneer Tea Garden existed for nearly 35 years.
Commercial production began later in Sylhet’s Malnichhara in 1857, three years after experimental production there. In 2021, Bangladesh's tea industry brewed up 96.5m kg of one of the world’s top commodities.
During the British rule of the Indian sub-continent, tea cultivation was launched in Assam in the early 19th century.
In Chattogram, a few plants were brought from China and some plants of Chinese origin developed in the Calcutta Botanical Garden, according to the Eastern Bengal District Gazetteers, published in 1908.
Mohammad Ruhul Amin, secretary to Bangladesh Tea Board, said Chattogram’s collector ‘Scones’ initiated the Pioneer Tea Garden. It took three years to grow tea.
Currently Chattogram and Rangamati districts have 23 tea gardens under Chattogram Valley, which contributed 9.5 million tonnes to the total 96.3 million tea produced last year.
- Ctg container depot catches fire
- Lights on at Padma Bridge
- Guard dies while foiling attempted rape
- RMG workers block roads in Dhaka's Mirpur
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi
- Suspect freed on bail attacks accuser in Noakhali
- Cyclists remain neglected
- Taslima sued for defamation in Sweden
- Many injured as container depot catches fire in Chattogram
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur
- Apparel workers block roads in Dhaka's Mirpur, demanding action against inflation
- Khaleda to be invited to Padma Bridge opening, if law permits: Quader
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- At least four killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Khaleda to be invited to Padma Bridge opening, if law permits: Quader
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur
- At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion