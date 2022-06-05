At least four killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot

The injured were taken to nearby health facilities and Chattogram Medical College Hospital after the incident on Saturday night.

CMCH Assistant Director Rajib Das announced the death of two of the injured around 1am on Sunday.

One of the victims has been identified as Mominul Haque, 22, a computer operator at the privately run BM Container Depot. The other victim could not be identified immediately.

Two more deaths were reported later as the injured, some with serious wounds, were still being rushed to hospitals in the wee hours of Sunday.

Officials said more than 100 people, including workers, policemen and firefighters, were injured in the fire that erupted around 9:30pm on Saturday.

As many as 10 policemen and 53 others were admitted to CMCH until 12:45am on Sunday.

Fire Service and Civil Defence said 15 of its units were working at the scene as the blaze could not be tamed after several hours.

The fire spread due to the explosion, said Shahjahan Shikder, a deputy director of the fire service.

Local journalist Mizanur Rahman Yusuf said the explosion was heard from as far as three kilometres away.

Initial reports suggested the fire had originated from chemicals, said Nurul Alam Dulal, Senior Station Officer at Kumria Fire Station.

BM Container Depot Ltd is a Netherlands-Bangladesh joint venture, according to its website. No official of the company could immediately be reached for comments.