Labour leaders say they’re not involved with workers’ protests in Mirpur
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 11:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 11:05 PM BdST
Local labour leaders say they have little idea about who is responsible for the workers’ protests or how they are organising the demonstrations in Mirpur.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment met with the labour leaders and garment owners at Naya Paltan’s Shrama Bhaban on Sunday to discuss the ongoing protests.
The workers from different garment factories in the Mirpur area had started the movement on Thursday, demanding that either their wages be raised or the prices of all daily necessities reduced.
More people are joining the protests every day.
On Sunday, police fired tear gas and charged batons to chase away workers nearly seven and a half hours after they started the demonstration.
A media statement following the meeting said the labour leaders had no involvement in the workers’ protests.
The owners said the demonstrations were part of “a bigger conspiracy” to disrupt the progress of the garment industry.
Rafiqul Raza, president of the Progressive Garments Workers Federation, later said the wages of the apparel workers in the area are regularly paid off.
“I can’t tell why they’re still protesting. They [protesters] could not tell who’s leading them or running these demonstrations.”
Casting doubt on the agenda of the demonstrations, he said many protesters mentioned the rise of prices of necessities but there is no demand to raise salaries.
“On Saturday, I saw them shouting slogans about the rising prices of commodities. Banners had the writing - sponsored by garments workers.
“We asked those we work with about the reason for the protests. They asked us to join in but did not contact us before launching the movement.”
On why the protesters had been growing in number, he pointed at the inquisitive crowd gathering with the roads blocked. “They become indistinguishable from the protesters. That’s why we asked for uniforms for the garment workers at the meeting.”
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, who also attended the meeting, said those who had earlier led the workers’ movements in Mirpur at different times were not involved in the latest protests.
He said the demands workers presented this time was out of line. As per the rules, wages are increased every five years but that is still far off. It is likely to happen at the end of 2023.
In the meeting, MP Shajahan Khan said the protesters had ignored the systematic way of organising a protest and such imprudent movement will not succeed.
- Fireman Moniruzzaman became a father seven days ago. Depot fire kills him before he sees the newborn
- Thai police rescue 59 Rohingya refugees abandoned on southern island
- Deadly fires common in Bangladesh, mainly in industrial settings
- Probe will reveal who is responsible for Chattogram depot fire, says state minister
