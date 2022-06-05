Fireman Moniruzzaman became a father seven days ago. Depot fire kills him before he sees the newborn
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 10:36 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 10:36 PM BdST
The deadly Sitakunda fire has claimed the life of a fireman who became the father of a girl seven days ago but never got to meet her.
Kumira Fire Service Station’s Nursing Attendant Moniruzzaman, 32, died in his effort to douse the blaze at BM Container Depot in the wee hours of Sunday.
His wife gave birth to the girl, their first child, at her native home in Barishal.
Police pulled out at least 41 bodies from the depot and several of them are members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence. The fire, which started around 9:30pm on Saturday and was accompanied by intermittent explosions, left more than 200 others injured.
The blaze was yet to be brought under control after 21 hours.
Moniruzzaman’s maternal uncle Mir Hossain said, “We got the news that he was burnt on Saturday night. Later we went to Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning and found his body.”
“He gave his life in the line of duty. His family are at their wits end about what to do with his wife and child.”
Joynal Abedin, a member of Satbaria union council, said Moniruzzaman was recently transferred from Dhaka to Chattogram. “He was supposed to take a leave to go see his child. But he passed away before any of that could happen.”
Faruk Hossain, chief of Nangalkot Police, said they were contacting Moniruzzaman’s family to provide “all sorts of support”.
