Fire fighter’s body identified by T-shirt logo, facial hair in deadly Sitakunda blaze
Mintu Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 08:00 PM BdST
Relatives have identified a victim of the deadly Sitakunda depot fire to be a fireman who went missing after the blaze.
A half-charred boot hinted at the body belonging to a fireman.
But there was confusion over whether it was 43-year-old Nipon Chakma, as claimed by his brother Khokon Chakma in the morning, after the fire station leader also went missing in his effort to douse the flames at BM Container Depot in the wee hours of Sunday.
However, the club logo on the T-shirt on the victim’s body and some facial hair, which somehow survived the fire, in the afternoon gave BGB trooper Russell Sheikh insight into who it was - his brother-in-law Rana Mia, 24, a fireman of Kumira Fire Station.
The fire service and police later confirmed that it was indeed Rana as Nipon did not have facial hair.
Russell said Rana, son of Tannu Mia, was from Kodalia village at Manikganj’s Shivalaya Upazila and was involved with a local club there.
Rana had joined the fire service two years ago and Kumira was his first station after training. He was the youngest of three siblings.
The death toll from the fire is at least 41 and the charred bodies were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI is attempting to identify the victims.
Chattogram district PBI Inspector Monir Hossain said they had identified 17 bodies so far and were having a tough time figuring out the rest due to their burnt condition.
“We’ll collect DNA samples of the bodies we are confused about if we can collect fingerprints.”
He confirmed bodies have been sent for autopsy.
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?
