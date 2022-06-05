Cost of living crisis: Police teargas demonstrating apparel workers for second day
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 07:55 PM BdST
For the second consecutive day, police have fired tear gas and charged batons to chase away workers from several readymade garment factories who were staging a demonstration, demanding a hike in their wages in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The protesters left the roads in sections 10, 11, 13 and 14, and the roundabout at section 10 about 3:30 pm on Saturday, nearly seven and a half hours after they started the demonstration, confirmed Ilias Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mirpur Division assistant commissioner (Traffic).
“The traffic situation became normal after 3:30pm,” he said.
Witnesses said the protesting workers blockaded the area and did not allow any vehicles to move, which created massive gridlocks in the surrounding areas.
The workers from different garment factories in the Mirpur area had started the movement on Thursday, demanding that either their wages be raised or the prices of all necessities reduced.
A running battle with police took place when the workers threw brickbats at different establishments and shopping malls in the area, said Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.
“We [the law enforcers] were finally able to disperse the workers by firing several rounds of tear gas shells,” he said.
Some of the workers, when approached, said they have been asking the factory owners for a raise for a while, but the owners have yet to heed their request, which led them to take to the streets.
On Saturday, some of the protesters damaged vehicles and the exteriors of the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium between sections 10 and 11.
A case was filed with the Pallabi Police on Saturday evening, naming 10 and 250 yet-to-be-identified protesters, on charges of torching and obstructing police in carrying out duties.
- ‘Those responsible for Ctg fire will be found’
- T-shirt, beard help identify dead fireman
- Police teargas protesting workers again
- Sitakunda fire: Hamid, Hasina express condolences
- Multiple blasts, toxic smoke: Accounts from fire survivors
- Death toll in container depot fire rises to 17
- Pioneer Heel, where tea cultivation began 182 years ago
- Lights on at Padma Bridge
- Thai police rescue 59 Rohingya refugees abandoned on southern island
- Deadly fires common in Bangladesh, mainly in industrial settings
- Probe will reveal who is responsible for Chattogram depot fire, says state minister
- Cost of living crisis: Police teargas demonstrating apparel workers for second day
- Fire fighter’s body identified by T-shirt logo, facial hair in deadly Sitakundu blaze
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 41
- At least four killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- 3 officials of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission die in road accident
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur