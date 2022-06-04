Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur

Police arrested the assistant of the bus driver over the incident on Saturday.

Md Emdadul Haque, chief of Ramganj Police Station, said the incident occurred at Ramganj bus stand on Friday evening.

The night watchman was identified as Shahjahan Mia from the Upazila’s Kazirkhil.

According to charges brought in a case over the incident, the woman was headed for Sonapur from Chatkhil in Noakhali but took the wrong bus of Janani Paribahan. She was later dropped at Ramganj bus stand.

When she told the bus driver and his assistant about her mistake, they told her to get on a Chattogram-bound Nilachal bus. The Janani bus assistant, “Azad”, along with two other locals, then tried to rape her inside the bus.

Shahjahan heard her cries for help and rushed to stop the culprits, according to the case dossier. He got engaged in an argument with the attackers and at one point he suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the scene, the woman said in the case.

She was rescued and Azad was apprehended, but the others fled.

Emdadul said the woman accused three people in the case. Police are looking for the two others.