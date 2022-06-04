Extortion suspect freed on bail attacks accuser with hammer in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2022 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:12 PM BdST
A suspect accused of extortion has publicly assaulted his accuser with a hammer in Noakhali after being released from prison on bail.
Abdur Rab, Noakhali Sadar Upazila primary assistant education officer, was attacked in the Rashid Colony area of the district town on Friday afternoon.
The 47-year-old was sent to Noakhali General Hospital following the attack. He is currently recovering at home.
Rab filed a case over the incident at around 11:30 pm on Friday, said Sudharam Police Station Inspector Mizanur Rahman.
Three people have been named in the case, including Fazle Elahi Elman, 30, and Babu, 27.
According to the case dossier, Rab began construction work on his house in the Rashid Colony area in January. At that time, Fazle Elahi and Babu demanded money from him. After Rob refused to pay them, they stole some construction materials and left.
Rab subsequently filed a case of extortion and theft with Sudharam Model Police Station on Feb 22. Later, the police arrested Elahi and sent him to jail. He started making death threats to Rab after being released from prison.
Rab was returning home with his son after Friday prayers when several men, including Elahi and Babu, blocked his path and attacked him. The assailants fled the scene after Rob started screaming and bystanders came forward to help him.
Inspector Mizanur said that, upon receiving the news, the police immediately visited the spot. The criminals have been in hiding since the incident. An operation is underway to catch them, he said.
