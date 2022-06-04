Apparel workers block roads in Dhaka's Mirpur, demanding action against inflation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2022 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 04:54 PM BdST
Workers from several apparel factories have blocked the Mirpur area in Dhaka, demanding authorities reduce the prices of daily commodities.
The protesters said that wages must be raised or the prices of all necessities must fall.
"An egg costs Tk 15 now, but the factory owners are not raising pay, I don't know what to do," said Saroj, a garments worker in Dhaka.
The workers from several apparel factories launched the protest at Mirpur-13 around 11 am on Saturday.
Thousands of workers from Apex, MBM Garments Ltd, Saroj, VISION, IDS Group, Kolka, Jokky and Dmox took to the street, halting vehicles on both sides of the road. The protest continued in the area until 2:30 pm.
The protesters later moved to Mirpur Circle 10, halting traffic in the Mirpur area.
Workers had previously staged a protest on Thursday, making the same demands, said Faysal, a worker at the Kolka apparel factory in Mirpur.
"A helper gets a monthly wage of Tk 8,000. How can a person survive a month with that little money?" he asked.
The law enforcers are trying to remove the protesters from the street, Kafrul Police Station Inspector Kamrul Islam said.
