3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi

The accident occurred at a train crossing near the Amirganj Rail Station around 10 am on Saturday, said SI Jahedi Hassan, chief of the Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost.

The names and identities of the victims have not been confirmed.

The Jayantika Express, travelling from Sylhet to Dhaka, crashed into the autorickshaw around 10 am, SI Jahedi said.

“Two autorickshaw passengers were killed in the accident. Another victim died after they were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.”

Two others have been hospitalised, he added.