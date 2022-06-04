3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2022 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 03:08 PM BdST
Three people on an autorickshaw have been killed and two others injured after a train rammed the vehicle at a level crossing in Narsingdi’s Raipura.
The accident occurred at a train crossing near the Amirganj Rail Station around 10 am on Saturday, said SI Jahedi Hassan, chief of the Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost.
The names and identities of the victims have not been confirmed.
The Jayantika Express, travelling from Sylhet to Dhaka, crashed into the autorickshaw around 10 am, SI Jahedi said.
“Two autorickshaw passengers were killed in the accident. Another victim died after they were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.”
Two others have been hospitalised, he added.
More stories
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi
- Suspect freed on bail attacks accuser in Noakhali
- Cyclists remain neglected
- Taslima sued for defamation in Sweden
- Murder suspect Musa arrested in Oman
- HC: pay Tk 1.5m to families of impure paracetamol victims
- 2 held with $230,000 at Dhaka airport
- SC dismisses contempt petition against Imran Sharif
Recent Stories
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi
- Extortion suspect freed on bail attacks accuser with hammer in Noakhali
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- High Court orders drug directorate to pay Tk 1.5m to families of each adulterated paracetamol victim
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages
- Bangladesh launches weeklong drive to administer 14m COVID booster doses
- No end to Ukraine war in sight, hunger crisis looms: UN