Two passengers held with $230,000 at Dhaka airport

The authorities seized $30,500 from Mahmuda Firoz, a Bangladeshi national, and $200,000 from Mehmat Rezmi, a Turkish national.

"Mahmuda was detained along with the US currency at boarding gate number 7 on Wednesday. She was travelling to the United States," Mohammad Harun, an officer at Dhaka Customs House.

Turkish national Mehmat was detained later along with the money at boarding gate number 10 around 9:30 pm. She was travelling to Turkey by boarding a Turkish Airlines flight.

The authorities found $120,000 in Mehmat's bag following her detention. The rest of the amount, $80,000, was found in a body search.

Each traveller can carry up to $10,000 without declaration while departing or entering Bangladesh. Passengers have to declare the money using the Foreign Money and Jewellery form if the amount crosses $10,000.

"Mahmuda lives in the capital's New Market area. She was travelling to her son and daughter, who are living in the United States now," Harun said.

The Turkish national came to Dhaka and returned to her country for the first time in 2021. She travelled to Dhaka again on May 24 this year.

"The authorities could not confirm the cause of her travel to Dhaka as she is speaking in Turkish and not English," Harun added.

The authorities started separate cases against Mahmuda and Mehmat and handed them over to the police.