HC suspends court proceedings in 3 cases against photojournalist Kajol

The High Court bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Atoar Rahman issued the order on Wednesday following the primary hearing of three appeals of Kajol.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua represented Kajol in court while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi was the state counsel.

“The court suspended all three cases for two months and scheduled Jul 27 for the final hearing,” Bappi said.

On Mar 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published regarding the people ‘involved’ in Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services out of the Westin hotel in Dhaka.

Kajol remained missing for about two months following the case and was later arrested by the Border Guards Bangladesh in Benapole. He was later brought to Dhaka from Jashore jail.

On Jun 23, he was arrested and presented before a virtual court, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court later rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.

He subsequently appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.

The High Court then issued a rule asking the government to explain why Kajol would not be granted bail on Oct 19.

Kajol secured bail from the High Court on Nov 24 and later in two more cases under the Digital Security Act on Dec 12, paving the way for his release from jail.