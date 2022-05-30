Two die in Hatirjheel motorcycle crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 02:52 PM BdST
Two men have died after their motorcycle veered out of control on Dhaka’s Hatirjheel Bridge and struck the road divider.
The dead were identified as motorcycle driver Md Mamun, 25, and passenger Fahim Hossain, 20.
The accident occurred around 11 am on Monday, said Sergeant Abhijit of the Hatirjheel Traffic Police Box.
“We believe the driver lost control of the motorcycle because he was speeding. The two were thrown from the vehicle when it hit the road divider and Mamun died on the spot.”
Fahim was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, said Md Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.
Fahim hailed from Chandpur’s Kachua, lived in the Bhatara area and worked as a painter, said Abdur Rashid, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.
Mamun’s family have been informed of his death, he added.
