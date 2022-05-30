Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court

The bench led by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam may announce the bail decision within a couple of days, said Minny’s lawyer Md Shahinuzzaman.

The petition was filed with the relevant High Court wing last week.

“We submitted a mention slip to the court for a hearing,” Shahinuzzaman said. “We will have a hearing when our serial number comes up.”

Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26, 2020. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband later went viral on social media.

The assailants launched the attack when the couple were returning home from Barguna Government College, of which Minny was a first-year undergraduate student.

The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.

The case subsequently took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of having a hand in the killing.

On Sept 30, 2020, a Barguna court sentenced Aysha Siddika Minny to death along with five killers of her husband Refat Shorif for conspiring with them in the murder.

The five others are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, 23, Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hasan, 19.

Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the key accused and so-called lover of Minny, was killed in a “shootout” with the law enforcement days after the incident.

Minny and her family denied the allegations and appealed the death sentence with the High Court on Oct 6, 2020.

The death references for the six death-row convicts are also at the High Court.