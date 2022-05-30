High Court orders investigation into ‘missing’ birth, death registration data
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 02:10 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 02:15 AM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to investigate reports of a huge amount of data going missing from the server of birth and death registration.
The court also issued a rule on Monday asking the authorities why their inaction and carelessness in preventing public sufferings and the failure to investigate the matter will not be declared illegal.
It asked why the government will not be ordered to make a central database for birth and death registration in accordance with the law.
The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the orders and rules after hearing a writ petition, asking the government to submit an investigation report within a month.
Bangladesh’s birth certificate trouble irritates citizens
It also ordered the secretary to the Local Government Division, the registrar general of birth and death registration, the director general of Planning, Monitoring, Inspection and Evaluation Wing at the Local Government Division, and a joint secretary to the Law Division to respond to the rules within four weeks.
Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed filed the writ petition after the defendants had not responded to his legal notices seeking steps to prevent public sufferings following media reports on the missing data.
According to the reports, the government allocated funds for computer training of the registrars after steps were taken to digitalise the data in 2010, but not all the data were digitalised at that time.
Citing city corporations, the reports said tens of millions will have to register their birth again as their data were not transferred from an old server to a new one around a year ago.
