BSEC official found dead in Dhaka with a 'suicide note'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 01:31 PM BdST
Police have recovered the hanging body of a government official from a flat in Dhaka's Panthapath.
The official has been identified as Mehedi Hasan, an assistant director at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, or BSEC.
"He was single and a native of Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila. He had been living in a room in a rented flat. Law enforcers recovered his body from there on Sunday," Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police chief Utpal Barua said.
"A suicide note was also found in the room that reads, 'I can't survive these sleepless nights anymore'."
The neighbours informed police about the incident after finding Mehedi's room locked from the inside. Police opened the door with a duplicate key and found him hanged.
His body was sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The cause of death will be verified then, Barua added.
