Maitri Express back on track after pandemic pause of two years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 12:07 PM BdST
The Maitri Express between Dhaka and Kolkata has resumed its operations after a pause of 26 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The passenger train started its journey from Dhaka Cantonment Station at 8:15 am on Sunday. Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director-general of the Bangladesh Railway, commemorated the departure by flying the national flag.
Train services between the two countries have been suspended since March 2020, said Mazumder. “We are happy to launch the train again after more than two years."
"Today, 165 passengers are traveling on the Maitri Express. We have 456 seats io the train. We took the initiative to launch the train just four days ago.”
Asked about the low passenger count, he said, "It's a matter of publicity. Many travellers are not aware of the relaunch date. I’m hoping the numbers will increase by the day. The seats will fill up within a week.”
The passengers were greeted with flowers.
The Maitri Express will reach Chuadanga's Darshana Station at 1:40 pm. After a 20-minute stop, the train will cross the border at 2 pm and leave for Kolkata.
According to Bangladesh Railway officials, the Maitri Express will reach Chitpur Station in Kolkata at 4 pm.
The Maitri Express will leave for Dhaka at 7:10 am (Indian time) from Chitpur Station on Monday. It will cross the border at 10:10 am (Bangladesh time) and reach Darshana Station. It will depart for Dhaka at 10:30 am.
The train will run between Dhaka and Kolkata six days a week, except Thursdays. Two trains, incoming and outgoing, will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"I am going to Kolkata with my wife for treatment. I have chosen this route because I like train journeys. You can travel safely by train,” said passenger Masudur Rahman.
Selina Hossain and Shafiqur Rahman are also travelling to Kolkata with their families. They said that they were waiting for the train to resume its services.
“Our family members prefer the comfort of train travel and that’s why we chose this route and applied for visas.”
The Maitri Express train was first launched on Apr 14, 2008.
Due to the current pandemic situation, passengers traveling to India will have to show negative reports of RT-PCR tests taken within 72 hours before their departure or complete vaccine certificates.
- bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition
- Fears of waterlogging in Ctg before monsoon
- Dhaka’s rail links with north, Khulna snapped
- 9.1m yaba pills destroyed in Cox's Bazar
- RAB arrests 26 over extortion, mugging
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser
- Bangladeshi faces deportation after 25 years in Canada
- Rival student groups clash again at DU
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 9 dead
- bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition
- Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption
- Partially blocked for development, Chattogram canals add to waterlogging worries
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Bangladesh elected to four governing councils of UNESCAP’s regional institutions
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 9 dead