Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 9 dead

The bus operated by Jamuna Line Paribahan was going to Bhandaria in the southern district of Pirojpur from Dhaka, according to the police.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bamrail area around 5:30 am on Sunday, Uzirpur Police Station chief Ali Arshad said.

The authorities could not immediately identify the dead, which included a child.

Police and fire service officials began a rescue operation and sent 20 injured people to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal for treatment.