Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 9 dead
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 09:50 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 10:14 AM BdST
At least nine passengers have died after a bus veered out of control and slammed into a wayside tree in Uzirpur Upazila of Barishal.
The bus operated by Jamuna Line Paribahan was going to Bhandaria in the southern district of Pirojpur from Dhaka, according to the police.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bamrail area around 5:30 am on Sunday, Uzirpur Police Station chief Ali Arshad said.
The authorities could not immediately identify the dead, which included a child.
Police and fire service officials began a rescue operation and sent 20 injured people to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal for treatment.
More stories
- bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition
- Fears of waterlogging in Ctg before monsoon
- Dhaka’s rail links with north, Khulna snapped
- 9.1m yaba pills destroyed in Cox's Bazar
- RAB arrests 26 over extortion, mugging
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser
- Bangladeshi faces deportation after 25 years in Canada
- Rival student groups clash again at DU
Recent Stories
- bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition
- Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption
- Partially blocked for development, Chattogram canals add to waterlogging worries
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Bangladesh elected to four governing councils of UNESCAP’s regional institutions
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
Opinion
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
- Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption