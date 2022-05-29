Bangladesh shuts down 582 unauthorised clinics, diagnostic centres in 3 days

Belal Hossain, director (hospitals) at the Directorate General of Health Services, on Sunday said the clampdown will continue.

He said 164 of these hospitals are in Dhaka. "We bolted unlicensed businesses… If any unlicenced health centre obtains a licence, they can continue to operate.”

On May 25, the DGHS asked local authorities to shut down unlicenced clinics and diagnostic centres within three days.

The directorate also instructed local administrations to set a timeline for facilities without updated authorisation to renew their licences.

SEPARATE DRIVE IN DHAKA

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection or DNCRP launched an operation against unauthorised clinics and diagnostic centres at the end of the health directorate ultimatum.

DNCRP Dhaka divisional Assistant Director Magfur Rahman said a team assessed five clinics and diagnostic centres in Badda on Sunday and found proper authorisations.

However, the unit found expired reagents and medicines in three hospitals.

“We slapped Badda’s Medilink Hospital and Dogma Hospital each with Tk 50,000 fine for keeping expired reagents. And Badda General Hospital was fined Tk 20,000 for keeping expired medicines."

DNCRP Assistant Director Abdul Jabbar Mondol led another drive at Chankharpul’s Medipath Diagnostic Centre and Active Blood Bank Transfusion and Diagnostic Centre and found expired glucose, gel and blood bags. The facilities were fined Tk 60,000 each.

Mondol also headed another operation at Old Dhaka’s Moulvibazar and seized 28kg fabric colour, which is harmful to the human body, for use in food at a spice shop called Hadia Enterprise. It was fined Tk 200,000 for the misconduct.