28 gold bars worth Tk 25m seized at Chattogram airport

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST

Customs officials have seized 28 gold bars, weighing 3.376 kg, from an inbound passenger from Saudi Arabia at the Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.

The passenger, a Shafi Alam, had concealed the bars inside the charger light, the torch and the flatiron he was carrying in his luggage and were discovered during scan, confirmed Md Neamul Hasan, deputy commissioner of Chittagong customs authorities.

The market value of the gold bars is Tk 25 million, he said.

Shafi was a passenger on Bangladesh Biman's flight BG-136, which was coming from the kingdom’s Jeddah.

