28 gold bars worth Tk 25m seized at Chattogram airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST
Customs officials have seized 28 gold bars, weighing 3.376 kg, from an inbound passenger from Saudi Arabia at the Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.
The passenger, a Shafi Alam, had concealed the bars inside the charger light, the torch and the flatiron he was carrying in his luggage and were discovered during scan, confirmed Md Neamul Hasan, deputy commissioner of Chittagong customs authorities.
The market value of the gold bars is Tk 25 million, he said.
Shafi was a passenger on Bangladesh Biman's flight BG-136, which was coming
from the kingdom’s Jeddah.
More stories
- bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition
- Fears of waterlogging in Ctg before monsoon
- Dhaka’s rail links with north, Khulna snapped
- 9.1m yaba pills destroyed in Cox's Bazar
- RAB arrests 26 over extortion, mugging
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser
- Bangladeshi faces deportation after 25 years in Canada
- Rival student groups clash again at DU
Recent Stories
- A witness blames Barishal bus crash on reckless driving
- No gas for seven hours in parts of Mohammadpur on Monday
- Show professionalism, sincerity in performing duties, Hasina tells peacekeepers
- Lightning strikes kill 2 in Satkhira
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- Maitri Express back on track after pandemic pause two years
Opinion
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 10 dead
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility