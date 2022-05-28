Home > Bangladesh

Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2022 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 11:21 AM BdST

Rail links from Dhaka to the north and south of Bangladesh have been restored nearly 11.5 hours after a train derailed in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir.

Recovery efforts ended at 8 am on Saturday, said Md Shaheedul Islam, chief of the Joydebpur Railway Station Police Outpost. Rail service resumed after various tests were completed around 9:30 am.

Around 9:35 pm on Friday night, two train carriages of the ‘Panchagarh Express’ headed from Panchagarh to Dhaka, including the engine car, derailed after passing Mouchak Station in Kaliakoir.

The accident cut off rail links from Dhaka to northern Bangladesh and Khulna, causing difficulties for travellers.

