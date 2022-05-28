Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption

Recovery efforts ended at 8 am on Saturday, said Md Shaheedul Islam, chief of the Joydebpur Railway Station Police Outpost. Rail service resumed after various tests were completed around 9:30 am.

Around 9:35 pm on Friday night, two train carriages of the ‘Panchagarh Express’ headed from Panchagarh to Dhaka, including the engine car, derailed after passing Mouchak Station in Kaliakoir.

The accident cut off rail links from Dhaka to northern Bangladesh and Khulna, causing difficulties for travellers.