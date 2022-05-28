bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition

The seven-day-long exhibition, sponsored by the Embassy of Bangladesh in the Gulf country, is displaying 70 snapshots taken by Mostafigur, along with the works of a noted freelance photographer Abdul Momin.

Mostafigur, who is also known as Mustafiz Mamun, is a news industry veteran of over two decades and has won multiple international photography awards.

The themes of the photographs in the exhibition range from progress in Bangladesh’s agriculture sector, economy, culture, education, health, women empowerment, and food security. Mostafigur also highlighted a portrayal of secular Bangladesh with his photographs in the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony on Thursday, Bangladesh Ambassador in Bahrain Dr Md Nazrul Islam said the exhibition was an excellent opportunity for Bangladesh to highlight Bangladesh's culture in the Gulf country which, in turn, may lead to an increase in tourism and foreign direct investments.

He also said endeavours like this will strengthen the bilateral relations between the countries.

Diplomats and Bangladeshis based in Manama, high officials of the Bahraini government, tour operators, businessmen and cultural personalities were present at the ceremony.

Ashrafuz Zaman Uzzal, president of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association, an organiser of the exhibition, said they are planning to organize similar events in different countries across the globe to boost Bangladesh’s tourism sector.

Bahrain’s Colours of the East Art Gallery, Seef Mall Manama, and Bangladesh Business Forum are among the patrons of the exhibition, which will close on Jun 1.