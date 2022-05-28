bdnews24.com photography chief featured in Bahrain exhibition
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2022 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 04:40 PM BdST
bdnews24.com’s Head of News Photography Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman has been featured in an international exhibition in Bahrain’s Manama.
The seven-day-long exhibition, sponsored by the Embassy of Bangladesh in the Gulf country, is displaying 70 snapshots taken by Mostafigur, along with the works of a noted freelance photographer Abdul Momin.
The themes of the photographs in the exhibition range from progress in Bangladesh’s agriculture sector, economy, culture, education, health, women empowerment, and food security. Mostafigur also highlighted a portrayal of secular Bangladesh with his photographs in the exhibition.
He also said endeavours like this will strengthen the bilateral relations between the countries.
Bahrain’s Colours of the East Art Gallery, Seef Mall Manama, and Bangladesh Business Forum are among the patrons of the exhibition, which will close on Jun 1.
