2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training

Constables Md Shah Alam and Russell Chandra Dey were among an eight-member team of Chattogram Metropolitan Police that travelled to the European nation on May 9.

The team was scheduled to return home on Tuesday, but Shah Alam and Russell left the hotel a day before their flight and did not board the plane after completing the training, said Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, commissioner of CMP. The six others took the flight as per schedule.

Shah Alam and Russell were reported missing to the Police Headquarters.

Tanvir said police are investigating Shah Alam and Russell. “Let’s see what the reports from the Police Headquarters and the embassy [in the Netherlands] say. Steps will be taken following the investigation once they return to Bangladesh.”

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Belayet Hossain, who headed the team to the training, declined to comment on the matter. The team also had a sub-inspector, a Nayek and three other constables.

The CMP sent a proposal to the Police Headquarters in mid-2021 to form a dog squad.

M/S Rifa Enterprise won the contract to supply and train the dogs for the squad. Following the deal, the policemen travelled to the Netherlands for training on the management, handling and training of dog.