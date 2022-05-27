2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 07:58 PM BdST
Two Bangladeshi policemen, who went to the Netherlands for training to form a dog squad, are reported missing as other members of the team have returned home.
Constables Md Shah Alam and Russell Chandra Dey were among an eight-member team of Chattogram Metropolitan Police that travelled to the European nation on May 9.
The team was scheduled to return home on Tuesday, but Shah Alam and Russell left the hotel a day before their flight and did not board the plane after completing the training, said Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, commissioner of CMP. The six others took the flight as per schedule.
Shah Alam and Russell were reported missing to the Police Headquarters.
Tanvir said police are investigating Shah Alam and Russell. “Let’s see what the reports from the Police Headquarters and the embassy [in the Netherlands] say. Steps will be taken following the investigation once they return to Bangladesh.”
Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Belayet Hossain, who headed the team to the training, declined to comment on the matter. The team also had a sub-inspector, a Nayek and three other constables.
The CMP sent a proposal to the Police Headquarters in mid-2021 to form a dog squad.
M/S Rifa Enterprise won the contract to supply and train the dogs for the squad. Following the deal, the policemen travelled to the Netherlands for training on the management, handling and training of dog.
- 9.1m yaba pills destroyed in Cox's Bazar
- RAB arrests 26 over extortion, mugging
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser
- Bangladeshi faces deportation after 25 years in Canada
- Rival student groups clash again at DU
- CCTV surveillance for municipal polls
- 2 die in Dhaka road accidents
- 4 die in truck-Laguna collision in Sirajganj
- BGB destroys 9.1m yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai
- RAB arrests 26 suspects over extortion, mugging
- Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Ten days ahead of Hajj, Bangladesh raises travel package prices by Tk 59,000
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky tells West
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case
- State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- US and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai