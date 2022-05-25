Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2022 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 07:01 PM BdST
The family of Hadisur Rahman, the naval engineer who was killed after a projectile hit the ship in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, will get $500,000 in compensation.
The Board of Directors of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation learned about the development in a meeting on Wednesday, the shipping ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the corporation gave a brother of Hadisur a job. He will join the corporation on Jun 1.
The other crew members of the ship will be given seven months’ salary.
Hadisur was one of the 29 crew members on board the Banglar Samriddhi when it got caught in the conflict in Ukraine. The ship, owned by the state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, was struck by a missile on Feb 24, killing Hadisur.
The seafarers subsequently returned home on Mar 9. They had taken Hadisur’s body with them to the nearby shelter but could not carry it any further. It was stored in a bunker freezer and brought back to Bangladesh on Mar 14.
- ACC report on ex-Chief Justice Sinha due Aug 3
- Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
- Chapainawabganj also wins GI tag of Fazli mango
- Square Pharma fire safety system ‘inadequate’
- Ban Hatirjheel water taxis: HC
- Hajj flights begin Jun 5
- Samrat sent back to jail
- HC grants bail for Khaleda in Cumilla bus bombing case
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- Two die of 'alcohol poisoning' in Kamrangirchar
- Bangladesh court defers report in former Chief Justice Sinha money laundering case
- Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
- After Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj wins GI certificate of Fazli mango
- Square Pharma fire safety system was ‘inadequate’, official says
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams