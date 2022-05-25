Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2022 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 05:21 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced nine people, including a former managing director of Sonali Bank, to 17 years in jail for embezzlement of Tk 2.7 million through loan forgery.
Judge Md Iqbal Hossain delivered the verdict on Wednesday.
The convicts are former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, DMD Mainul Haque, GM Nani Gopal Nath, DGM Sheikh Altaf Hossain and Safiz Uddin Ahmed, AGM Kamrul Hossain Khan and Saiful Hasan and Paragon Knit Composite MD Saiful Islam Raja and Director Abdullah Al Mamun.
Each convict will serve 10 years in jail for the fund embezzlement. They were also fined a total of Tk 2.7 million, said public prosecutor Shawkat Alam.
Also, each of them was jailed for seven years for forgery along with a Tk 50,000 fine. They will have to serve another three months behind bars in case of failure to pay the fine.
Both sentences will run concurrently, with each of the convicts serving 10 years in prison.
Mainul Haque, Safiz Uddin, Sheikh Altaf and Kamrul Hossain were present in the dock during the verdict announcement. The court issued an arrest warrant for the fugitives.
The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Ramna Model Police Station in 2013 over the embezzlement of more than Tk 2.7 million. Following an investigation, Moshiur Rahman, assistant director of the ACC, submitted the complaint to the court in 2014.
The convicts in the case were also suspects in other cases the ACC filed over the Hall-Mark scam. Humayun, who was suspended from the bank, went into hiding after the court issued an arrest order.
Humayun, the then managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, the largest state-owned bank, embezzled Tk 25 billion through the Hall-Mark scam.
In 2021, a Dhaka court ordered jail sentences for Humayun and 10 others over the embezzlement of Tk 13.7 million.
- ACC report on ex-Chief Justice Sinha due Aug 3
- Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
- Chapainawabganj also wins GI tag of Fazli mango
- Square Pharma fire safety system ‘inadequate’
- Ban Hatirjheel water taxis: HC
- Hajj flights begin Jun 5
- Samrat sent back to jail
- HC grants bail for Khaleda in Cumilla bus bombing case
- Two die of 'alcohol poisoning' in Kamrangirchar
- Bangladesh court defers report in former Chief Justice Sinha money laundering case
- Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
- After Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj wins GI certificate of Fazli mango
- Square Pharma fire safety system was ‘inadequate’, official says
- Employees withdraw 110 cases against Grameen Telecom, Yunus over dues
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case