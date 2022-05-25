After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2022 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 10:27 PM BdST
A garment factory worker has alleged she jumped off a moving bus in Chattogram to escape an attempted rape by the driver.
She was unconscious for five days in Chattogram Medical College Hospital after being rescued by locals from the roadside in Rahattarpool of Bakolia on May 19.
The worker recounted the incident to police on Wednesday after regaining consciousness on Tuesday.
Nobel Chakma, an additional deputy commissioner at Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said the 19-year-old woman was a worker of a factory in the Kalurghat BSCIC area and resided at Chandgaon.
On the night of the incident, she was on her way home with her colleagues. After they got off at Bahaddarhat, the driver dragged her to the backseat. The driver’s assistant was at the wheel at the time.
Nobel said the bus and the driver have been identified and police were trying to catch him.
