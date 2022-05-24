HC grants Khaleda Zia permanent bail in Cumilla bus bombing case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2022 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 03:06 PM BdST
The High Court has settled a rule, granting bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a case over a bomb attack on a bus in Cumilla's Chauddagram filed under the Special Powers Act seven years ago.
The decision, therefore, grants Khaleda permanent bail, according to her legal counsel Barrister Kaiser Kamal.
The High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and SM Mozibur Rahman issued an order to settle the rule on Monday.
"The state has regularly filed cases against the former prime minister. She could have received bail in all cases if justice was being done. The BNP chairperson never misuses her privileges if she’s granted bail. Previously, the court granted her interim bail and she did not misuse it. This time the rule has been settled regarding her bail, meaning she has been granted permanent bail,” said Barrister Kaiser Kamal.
Eight people were killed after a night coach was petrol bombed in Chauddagram on Feb 3, 2015, during the BNP-Jamaat alliance’s protests. Two separate cases – one for murder, the other under the Explosives Act – were filed over the incident.
Later, the case under the Explosive Act was changed to one under the Special Power Act.
While Khaleda was serving a prison sentence in a corruption case, her legal team appealed for her bail in the bus attack case to the Cumilla Special Court.
The court granted her bail on Feb 4, 2019. On Feb 27 of the same year, Khaleda appealed to the High Court for bail.
The High Court granted her six months of interim bail in the case on Mar 6, and it was later extended.
