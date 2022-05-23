Home > Bangladesh

OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 May 2022 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 12:41 PM BdST

Chumki Karon, the wife of sacked Teknaf OC Pradip Kumar Das, has surrendered to a Chattogram court in an Anti-Corruption Commission case over having assets beyond means.

The court of Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid rejected the bail petition she filed after her surrender on Monday.

The court has started to hear arguments of OC Pradip, the main accused in the shooting death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, on Apr 4. The court heard Chumki’s arguments earlier on Feb 17.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories