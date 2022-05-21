Worker crushed between truck and utility pole in Dhaka

The incident took place in Jurain’s Kadamtali area at midnight on Friday.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Md Russel, a local resident.

Following the accident, Russel’s co-workers rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. The on-duty doctor there declared him dead.

Another worker, Shamsul Islam, said that Russell had asked the driver to back up a little in order to unload sand from the truck at the end of the Kadamtali Commissioner's alley.

"Russell got caught between the truck and the utility pole as the vehicle was reversing and was seriously injured.”

The body is being kept in the morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH police camp.