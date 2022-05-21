Worker crushed between truck and utility pole in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2022 04:08 PM BdST
A worker has died after getting crushed against a utility pole by a truck in Dhaka.
The incident took place in Jurain’s Kadamtali area at midnight on Friday.
Following the accident, Russel’s co-workers rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. The on-duty doctor there declared him dead.
Another worker, Shamsul Islam, said that Russell had asked the driver to back up a little in order to unload sand from the truck at the end of the Kadamtali Commissioner's alley.
"Russell got caught between the truck and the utility pole as the vehicle was reversing and was seriously injured.”
The body is being kept in the morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH police camp.
