Law Minister Anisul asks prosecutors to tread carefully in Digital Security Act cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2022 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2022 11:56 PM BdST
Law Minister Anisul Huq has asked public prosecutors and government pleaders to carefully review the charges before making any move in cases under the Digital Security Act.
“First of all, check whether the charges in a case can actually be brought under the Digital Security Act. If it is not [actually a case under the Act], please take steps accordingly,” he said in a meeting with the lawyers at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Saturday.
He said he had discussed the issue with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and asked him to take measures to stop the practice of immediately arresting suspects after charges are brought under the act.
“If the charges are established or the court thinks it is a heinous act, it should take steps accordingly. If it thinks issuing summons is enough, it will issue summons,” Anisul said.
“But I won’t accept that the Digital Security Act will be a lost cause.”
Parliament passed the Act in September 2018 amid widespread objection by journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and international rights groups.
The law has since been abused against journalists in many cases, activists and journalists allege.
Anisul said the Act was passed to tackle cyber crimes, not to curb the media’s freedom.
He recalled he had sat with experts from the United Nation’s human rights body in 2019 amid protests against the Act to find out ways to proper practice of the law.
He, however, admitted the Act was “misused” and “abused” in some cases.
- 3 hours of rain waterlogs Chattogram
- Man crushed between truck and utility pole
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Hasina emphasises addressing global supply chain issues
- Signs of improvement in Sylhet flood situation
- Two die in Chandpur road accident
- India-Bangladesh train services to resume
- One can own 8 hectares of arable land
- Soak up the full moon from Padma bridge: Quader
- Three hours of rain waterlogs major streets in Chattogram
- Worker crushed between truck and utility pole in Dhaka
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Hasina emphasises addressing supply chain issues at Guterres-hosted meeting to tackle crisis
- Sylhet hit by worst floods in years
Most Read
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Liverpool is latest on the list of Chattogram’s direct freight routes
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Russia hustles to recruit soldiers and halts gas supplies to Finland
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Azov battalion releases another video amid questions over how many fighters remain in Mariupol