Two die after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Chandpur

The accident that occured on the Chandpur-Cumilla highway near Ghosherhat's Miyarbazar at 9.30 am on Friday also left two people injured, said Abdur Rashid, chief of Chandpur Model Police Station.

The dead were identified as Fatema Alam, 24, and Abdullah, 25, from Hajiganj.

The autorickshaw was going to Chandpur city from Hajiganj, while the pickup van was heading to Hajiganj.

A total of four passengers, including Fatema and Abdullah, were on their way to Chandpur Al Amin School and College to attend a recruitment exam for teaching positions at government primary schools.

Fatema died at the scene. Three others were taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital where the doctors declared Abdullah dead.

Both drivers of the pickup and the autorickshaw have fled.