Two die after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Chandpur
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2022 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2022 02:19 PM BdST
At least two people have died after a pickup van collided with an autorickshaw in Chandpur's Sadar Upazila.
The accident that occured on the Chandpur-Cumilla highway near Ghosherhat's Miyarbazar at 9.30 am on Friday also left two people injured, said Abdur Rashid, chief of Chandpur Model Police Station.
The dead were identified as Fatema Alam, 24, and Abdullah, 25, from Hajiganj.
The autorickshaw was going to Chandpur city from Hajiganj, while the pickup van was heading to Hajiganj.
A total of four passengers, including Fatema and Abdullah, were on their way to Chandpur Al Amin School and College to attend a recruitment exam for teaching positions at government primary schools.
Fatema died at the scene. Three others were taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital where the doctors declared Abdullah dead.
Both drivers of the pickup and the autorickshaw have fled.
- One can own 8 hectares of arable land
- 4 districts get new DCs
- PM to announce Padma bridge opening day in a week
- Dhaka traffic stalls as overturned van blocks road
- 3 to die for Moulvibazar war crimes
- ACC rejects sacked Sharif Uddin’s reinstatement plea
- Wheat-laden ship sinks in Lakshmipur
- Couple sentenced to death for trafficking woman
- Two die after pickup van rams autorickshaw in Chandpur
- After a pause of 26 months, India and Bangladesh are set to resume train services
- Draft law caps ownership at 8 hectares of land for a Bangladeshi
- Four districts get new DCs
- Hasina to announce opening day of Padma Bridge within a week
- Dhaka traffic stalls as overturned van blocks key road
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a journalist who wrote famous Language Movement song, dies at 88
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- Hasina to announce opening day of Padma Bridge within a week
- BNP expels current Cumilla Mayor Sakkku
- 'I mean Ukraine': Former US president George Bush calls Iraq invasion 'unjustified'
- Dhaka traffic stalls as overturned van blocks key road