Government shuffles secretaries to eight ministries, divisions
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2022 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2022 06:49 PM BdST
Social Welfare Secretary Mahfuza Akhter has been made the chairman of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, as the government reshuffled secretaries to eight ministries and divisions on Wednesday.
Md Jahangir Alam, an additional secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, has been promoted to secretary to the Social Welfare Division. The appointment of Mahfuza and the promotion of Jahangir will be effective from Thursday, the public administration ministry said in a notice.
The government transferred Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbahuddin Chowdhury to the Local Government Division, while Md Mostafa Kamal, secretary to the environment, forest and climate change ministry, was deployed to the shipping ministry.
Farhina Ahmed, an additional secretary to the Finance Division, has been promoted to secretary to the environment, forest and climate change ministry, effective from May 22.
The government transferred Women and Children’s Affairs Secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader to the Health Services Division, making it effective from Jun 14.
ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, has been made secretary to the Road Transport and Highways Division.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismiel
Hossain has been assigned to the food ministry as its secretary. Amin Ullah is
scheduled to join his new workplace on Jun 4 and Ismiel on Jun 8.
- Elderly man dies in Chattogram slum fire
- HC scraps Samrat’s bail
- Nasir, two others indicted in Pori Moni case
- Satellite fetches Tk 3bn in revenue over 3 years: BSCL
- Govt sets Padma bridge tolls
- Kamrangirchar gas outage to continue
- Two brothers die in Chandpur septic tank
- Are snake venoms really worth millions?
- Hasina calls for promoting tourism without destroying natural beauty
- Flooding worsens in Sylhet as water level continues to rise
- Elderly man dies in Chattogram slum fire, many homes lost
- Chattogram court sentences 3 to death for 2020 murder of toddler Araf
- HC scraps expelled Jubo League leader Samrat’s bail
- Nasir, two others indicted in Pori Moni's attempted rape, murder case
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- India's top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosque
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- North South University is ordered to sell luxury cars for research spending
- ‘It’s not like exchanging Christmas cards’: envoy says India will follow legal process for PK Halder extradition
- Nasir, two others indicted in Pori Moni's attempted rape, murder case
- Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender