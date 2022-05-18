Government shuffles secretaries to eight ministries, divisions

Md Jahangir Alam, an additional secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, has been promoted to secretary to the Social Welfare Division. The appointment of Mahfuza and the promotion of Jahangir will be effective from Thursday, the public administration ministry said in a notice.

The government transferred Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbahuddin Chowdhury to the Local Government Division, while Md Mostafa Kamal, secretary to the environment, forest and climate change ministry, was deployed to the shipping ministry.

Farhina Ahmed, an additional secretary to the Finance Division, has been promoted to secretary to the environment, forest and climate change ministry, effective from May 22.

The government transferred Women and Children’s Affairs Secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader to the Health Services Division, making it effective from Jun 14.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, has been made secretary to the Road Transport and Highways Division.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismiel Hossain has been assigned to the food ministry as its secretary. Amin Ullah is scheduled to join his new workplace on Jun 4 and Ismiel on Jun 8.

