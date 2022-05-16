Jamalpur passenger killed for protesting beating of auto-rickshaw driver

The murder took place near the Jillbangla Sugar Mill in Dewanganj on Sunday, said Mohabbat Kabir, chief of Dewanganj Model Police Station.

The passenger, Md Sohan, 22, was a native of Char Vabsur Purbopara village. He worked at the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation.

Police have sent the body to the morgue in Jamalpur General Hospital for autopsy.

"A drug addict called Illal Sardar, 23, was beating Fakir Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver. Sohan, who was riding in the autorickshaw at the time, protested. Illal then stabbed Sohan in the chest," said OC Mohabbat Kabir.

Locals took Sohan to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

Illal has been in hiding since the incident took place, said the OC. Police are preparing to file a murder case over the incident.