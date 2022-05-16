Bangladesh imposes more curbs on govt officials’ foreign visits
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2022 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 05:38 PM BdST
The Ministry of Finance has announced a broad measure to restrict government officials from travelling on state funds as part of an austerity drive.
The restriction will apply to statutory, state-owned, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations, and state-run companies and financial institutions using their own funds for foreign travels as well, according to a notice issued on Monday.
The relevant authorities have been instructed to implement the decision immediately.
All foreign travels, including familiarisation trips, study tours, workshops and seminars, will be suspended until further notice due to the current global crisis and the subsequent economic recovery, the government had said earlier.
