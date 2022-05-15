Hasina congratulates new UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

She said in a letter to Mohammed bin Zayed on Sunday that she looks forward to working closely with him, according to her press wing.

"Your election to this position manifests the strong confidence and deep trust that the UAE's Federal Supreme Council and the people of the UAE have reposed in your able leadership and profound wisdom," she wrote.

The United Arab Emirates' de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was elected president of the Gulf Arab state by a federal supreme council on Saturday, a day after the death of his half-brother, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was also ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Hasina said Bangladesh and the UAE developed a “time-tested friendship enjoying excellent bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interests since the attainment of both of our statehood in 1971”.

The prime minister recalled the UAE was the first Gulf country to recognise Bangladesh on Mar 10 in 1974, which paved the way for achieving Bangladesh's recognition from other Arab countries.

She said she “firmly” believe the existing engagements and partnerships between the two countries will be further consolidated and cemented for the people's welfare of both the countries through shared efforts.