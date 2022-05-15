Fugitive chops off policeman’s hand in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2022 04:32 PM BdST
A suspect on the run has chopped off a police constable’s left hand at the wrist in Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila.
Another constable was injured during the incident, confirms the Chattogram district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Rashidul Haque
The constable, identified as Johnny Khan, was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment.
Johnny Khan and the other constable, Shahadat Alam, were attacked by a fugitive named Kabir Ahmed with a machete.
Both Johnny and Shahadat are attached to Lohagara Police Station.
“Kabir Ahmed crept up on them [the policemen] from behind while the constables were looking for him in the Lalarkhil Bazar area around 10 am. He [Kabir] attacked them with a machete and severed Johnny's left hand at the wrist,” SP Rashidul said.
Shahadat has been admitted to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex for his injuries.
Police have yet to apprehend Kabir.
- India yet to contact us on PK Halder: home minister
- Prayers for world peace on Buddha Purnima
- US police say she committed suicide. Her family disagrees
- Jashore teen chained up over 'Free Fire' addiction
- Doctor, wife and son die on trip to visit ill mother
- PK Halder, associates remanded in India
- Mitu's family want custody of her kids
- Students from two colleges clash
- Will take action on PK Halder when India informs us, says home minister
- Prayers for love, understanding and world peace on Buddha Purnima
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Jashore teen chained up by parents over video game addiction
- BIRDEM doctor, wife and son die on trip to visit ill mother in Gopalganj crash
- PK Halder, wanted in Bangladesh over financial scams, is arrested in India
Most Read
- Wanted over scams in Bangladesh, PK Halder and associates face grilling after arrest in India
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- India raids ‘properties owned by PK Halder’, wanted in Bangladesh over scams
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- BIRDEM doctor, wife and son die on trip to visit ill mother in Gopalganj crash
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- 8 die as bus, car and motorcycle get into accident in Gopalganj
- Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake