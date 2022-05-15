Fugitive chops off policeman’s hand in Chattogram

Another constable was injured during the incident, confirms the Chattogram district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Rashidul Haque

The constable, identified as Johnny Khan, was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Johnny Khan and the other constable, Shahadat Alam, were attacked by a fugitive named Kabir Ahmed with a machete.

Both Johnny and Shahadat are attached to Lohagara Police Station.

“Kabir Ahmed crept up on them [the policemen] from behind while the constables were looking for him in the Lalarkhil Bazar area around 10 am. He [Kabir] attacked them with a machete and severed Johnny's left hand at the wrist,” SP Rashidul said.

Shahadat has been admitted to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex for his injuries.

Police have yet to apprehend Kabir.