Food storage officer's body found with suicide note in Madaripur

Madaripur police OC Kamrul Islam Mia said the body was discovered around 9am on Sunday at the Nayachar area’s Charmurgia food warehouse.

The dead, identified as Kamrul Islam, was the officer in charge of the storage. He is the son of Nurul Islam Khalasi of Gosairhat Upazila’s Khalasipara village in Shariatpur.

The employees of the office found the body hanging in front of a bathroom and contacted the police, who took it down and sent it to the hospital for autopsy.

The police officer said Kamrul joined the office in March and left a suicide note, mentioning his ailment and that no one is responsible for his death.