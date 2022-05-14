PK Halder, wanted in Bangladesh over financial scams, is arrested in India
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2022 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2022 05:47 PM BdST
Law enforcement authorities in India have arrested Proshanta Kumar Halder, who is wanted in Bangladesh in connection with scams worth billions of taka, according to information from the Anti-Corruption Commission.
“We have learned that PK Halder has been arrested in West Bengal,” Khurshid Alam Khan, chief counsel for the ACC, told the media on Saturday.
The Enforcement Directorate of India conducted raids on 10 properties linked to Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder, Pranesh Kumar Halder and Sukumar Mridha throughout Friday, according to media reports.
Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.
The ACC has so far prosecuted PK Halder and a number of his associates in 34 cases on charges of embezzlement of billions of taka and money laundering.
The investigators have charged them in court in one of the cases and three more charge sheets are awaiting the ACC’s approval.
As many as 13 of the accused have been arrested and grilled in custody while 11 of them have given statements confessing to their parts of the crimes. Court has slapped an overseas travel ban on 64 people in connection with the cases.
It also ordered a freeze on bank accounts of 83 associates of PK Halder and their immovable assets worth around Tk 10 billion.
