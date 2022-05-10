New Market mayhem: Two store workers arrested
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 05:22 PM BdST
Police have arrested two more New Market store workers over clashes with Dhaka College students.
The two were arrested on Monday night in Dhaka’s Hazaribag area, said HM Azimul Haq, deputy police commissioner of the Detective Branch Ramna Division.
The arrestees – Md Kawser and ‘Babu’ – both work at the ‘Capital’ food store in New Market, which was involved in sparking the clash. Police had previously arrested two workers of ‘Welcome’ – the other store involved in the dispute that led to the violence.
“The two Capital employees have been shown arrested in the case over attacks on police during the clashes,” said Deputy Commissioner Azimul.
On Apr 18, an argument between the two food stores in New Market escalated when Chhatra League activists were called in by one side. The Chhatra League activists were beaten, went back to Dhaka College for reinforcements and attacked New Market around midnight.
Clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shop owners and workers continued throughout the following day, injuring over 50 people.
Nahid, a deliveryman for an Elephant Road computer accessories store, was attacked and injured amid the violence. A store worker named Mohammad Morsalin was wounded on the head by a brick. The two later died in hospital.
The families of the victims filed murder cases over their deaths while police started two other cases over the clashes and use of explosives. The Detective Branch is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the others.
In total, more than 1,500 people have been accused in the four cases.
Mokbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP’s New Market Unit who owned both food stores, was also arrested in connection with the clashes. He and 23 other BNP men face charges of inciting violence, rioting, arson and obstructing police.
Though he owns the stores, Mokbul does not run them himself.
On May 5, Welcome store employees Mehedi Hasan Bappi, 21, and Moazzam Hossain Sajeeb, 23, were arrested.
Three Dhaka College students have also been arrested over the violence. They are 21-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Siam of the Bangla department, Abdul Qaiyum of the accounting department, Polash Mia and Mahmud Irfan of the social science department, Faisal Islam of the Bangla department, and Junaid Bugdadi of the Islamic history department.
