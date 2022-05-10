As Bangladesh looks to parliamentary polls, EC tries to build public trust in machine

To actualise the plan, the commission is prioritising efforts to build public trust.

It will be possible for the commission to use EVMs in 100 constituencies in the polls scheduled to be held by the end of 2023 if political parties and other stakeholders trust the machines, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

After their inception in 2010, EVMs were used in local government elections. The Election Commission led by ATM Shamsul Huda had used it in the city corporation polls but not in the parliamentary election.

In 2012, the EC headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad left the EVMs almost out. They were not even used in city corporation elections.

The Nurul Huda-led commission overhauled the EVM system and after quite an effort used it for voting in six constituencies following the amendment of a law.

Now the Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission is trying to work and use the EVM system in the next parliamentary polls and the plan has triggered fresh debate.

The ruling Awami League has always endorsed EVMs, while the BNP fiercely opposes any such plan. The opposition party accuses the government of rigging votes by manipulating electronic voting.

Alamgir, who is also a former EC secretary, spoke to reporters about the plan on Monday. He took questions on the debate over EVMs as well.

“If we can overcome this crisis of trust in EVMs, we will use all machines we can,” he said, pointing out that Bangladesh currently has the capacity to use the machines in 100 constituencies “comfortably”.

The upcoming election is likely to have 42,000 to 45,000 polling centres with more than 250,000 voting booths to cater to more than 110 million voters, according to officials.

Currently, the authorities have 152,535 EVMs. In voting through EVMs, each booth requires one device and there must be backup devices in case of malfunction.

The commission must also provide training and create a skilled workforce, ensure funding and other necessities in the next one and a half years if it wants to use the EVMs.

‘BETTER THAN INDIA’S EVMS’

Alamgir claimed Bangladesh’s EVMs are better than those of India. “Ours are more advanced and technically sound. They are better in quality as well.”

“People should not have distrust in these machines. We will work in the same way as India did to overcome the lack of trust.”

India held elections exclusively through EVMs, he said. “We’ve studied how they [India] have succeeded. They followed a legal path and we will also try this.”

THE PLAN

Chief Election Commissioner Awal had earlier said that most of the people in dialogues with the EC spoke in favour of the machines. "No muscle power can be used when voting is held with EVMs and therefore, there is no scope for rigging."

Some people, however, spoke against the use of EVMs.

“We've studied everything and we want to be open to all. All of you asked us to use EVMs after fixing the glitches if any, and we'll do so," said the CEC.

Alamgir said now the EC plans to sit with representatives of the political parties and experts to build trust.

“In India, programmers and engineers appointed by political parties inspected the machines and certified them,” he said.

“We will also sit with our experts. Representatives of political parties will also be invited. We will ask the parties to send experts. All the experts will inspect the randomly chosen machines.

“The inspection will be held publicly. If no one finds any fault, we will use the machines.”

Alamgir said the meeting with political parties and experts on EVM will be held soon. “We will work to remove everyone’s doubt.”

Although media reports said the Awami League in a recent meeting decided to hold the next election exclusively through EVMs, Alamgir said the commission has not heard anything formally or informally from the ruling party yet.

“FLAWLESS”

EVM is a transparent and flawless voting process where nobody can opt for an illegal means, Election Commissioner Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib said.

“We're working to win the trust of the political parties and will discuss it with the national technical committee on it. Also, we'll invite the IT engineers from different political parties to visit the EVM system," he said.

The EC is sincere enough to hold an unbiased election accepted and participated by all political parties, he said.

It was the Awami League government that made the development in the electoral system, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meeting on Saturday.

“We introduced transparent ballot box, voter list with photos, and now the EVM. People can cast their vote peacefully and that's what we want," she said.

The BNP on the other hand said it would not take part in the election until the Awami League government resigns and hands over the power to a neutral government.

“The use of EVM is an issue that comes much later. Firstly, the Awami League government should resign and hand over power to a neutral government. That government will form an Election Commission based on public opinion. The EC will then hold an election ending to a parliament that represents the people,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.